German election exit polls show a dead heat in the race to succeed Angela Merkel

Campaign posters featuring German Finance Minister, Vice-Chancellor, and Social Democratic Party's (SPD) candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) and Armin Laschet, Chancellor candidate of the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

German election exit polls indicate that the Social Democratic Party and the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union bloc are tied after one of the country's most significant votes in recent years.

Exit polls following the German federal election on Sunday show the result is too close to call, with the Social Democrats and conservative alliance of the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) both on track for 25% of the vote, respectively.

The polls, which were released by public broadcaster ARD soon after voting finished at 6 p.m. local time, pointed to the Green Party getting 15% of the vote. The liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) was seen with 11% of the vote as was the far-right Alternative for Germany party. The far-left Die Linke party was seen with 5% of the vote, the exit polls said.

Both the SPD and CDU/CSU are already claiming victory with the SPD's secretary general saying the left-leaning party wants its candidate Olaf Scholz to become chancellor. Meanwhile, the CDU/CSU's secretary general has said that the exit polls suggest a coalition of the CDU/CSU, Greens and FDP is possible, Reuters reported.

Voting took place all day Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time, in polling stations around the country although a large proportion of voters opted for postal ballots this election, given the coronavirus pandemic.