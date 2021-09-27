Apple's software update lets users create burner email addresses — here's how to do it

New Apple iPhone 13 smartphones on display in the re:Store shop. The iPhone 13 went on sale on 24 September in Russia.

The newest version of the iPhone operating system, iOS 15, has new privacy features for people who pay for iCloud storage.

One of the handiest new features is the ability to create a temporary email address — an email address that's not linked to your identity but still forwards messages to your inbox. It's called "Hide My Mail."

These burner emails are good for signing up in forms on the web that you might not want to share your main email address with, Apple said when it announced the feature in June. Users can spin up as many burner email addresses as they need and delete them when it's convenient.

However, there's a catch: Users have to pay for iCloud storage. Hide My Email is part of iCloud+, a new set of privacy features for people who pay Apple for iCloud storage.

