Ryder Cup 2020: Europe humiliated as Team USA cruise to history-making victory at Whistling Straits

Bryson DeChambeau of Team United States open a champagne bottle after their victory in the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin.

Team USA took a six-point advantage into the final day in Wisconsin and required just 3.5 points in the Sunday singles to regain the trophy, with Steve Stricker's team in command throughout as they secured their second successive home victory in the biennial contest.

Padraig Harrington's team needed a comeback greater than the one produced in the 'Miracle at Medinah' in 2012 to retain the trophy in unlikely fashion, three years on from their impressive success in Paris, although were largely second-best as they failed to put any pressure on the home side.

Rory McIlroy led Europe out in the opening match for the third consecutive Ryder Cup, despite losing all three of his matches over the first two days, with the Northern Irishman visibly emotional after avoiding a winless campaign by seeing off Xander Schauffele 3&2.

McIlroy was the highlight of what was an otherwise embarrassing session for the visitors, with Patrick Cantlay rounding off his unbeaten debut by seeing off Shane Lowry 4&2 and Scottie Scheffler despatching Jon Rahm 4&3 to inflict a first defeat of the week on the world No 1.