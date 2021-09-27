With Best Buy a ‘top idea’ at Piper Sandler, two traders share their three favorite retailers

Piper Sandler is betting big on Best Buy.

Analysts at the firm called the stock "one of our top ideas," saying its new membership program could be a game changer. The firm has an overweight rating and $150 target on Best Buy.

But, it's not the only retailer catching Wall Street's eye. CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday asked its traders which name in the space they see as a buy here.

Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, said home improvement retailer Lowe's ticks all the boxes.

"It is what we call hitting the 'Opco Trifecta.' It's got a bullish trend behind it, it's rated outperform by our fundamental analysts, and, and there are portfolio tail winds supporting the stock as well based on our view of relative strength coming into the consumer cyclicals segment of the market," Wald said Monday.