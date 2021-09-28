Amplitude's direct listing is at least the sixth this year as the IPO alternative gains traction in tech

In this article AMPL

Amplitude CEO, Spenser Skates, in Times Square after ringing the opening bell at NASDAQ headquarters on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 in New York. Andrew Kelly | AP

As vocal as Benchmark's Bill Gurley has been about his preference for direct listings over IPOs, his venture firm has had limited success in getting its own portfolio companies to choose that route to the public market. That may be starting to change. On Tuesday, analytics software vendor Amplitude debuted on the Nasdaq through a direct listing. Instead of raising fresh capital at a discount, the company allowed existing investors to sell shares at a market-clearing price. Amplitude is only the second direct listing to come out of Benchmark's portfolio. Asana, the collaboration software company led by Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz, was the first, a year ago. "I think we'll see more deals within our portfolio and more generally," said Eric Vishria, a partner at Benchmark and an Amplitude board member. Amplitude shares opened at $50 and rose more than 9% from there to close at $54.80, giving the company a market cap on a fully diluted basis of about $7.1 billion. Benchmark, the largest investor, owns 15% of the company, with a stake worth over $835 million at the close. The direct listing trend began with music-streaming app Spotify in 2018. Slack followed in 2019, and Palantir and Asana were the notable names of 2020. This year, there have been at least six direct listings, including by Coinbase and Roblox, while eyeglasses company Warby Parker is also set for a direct listing this week.

Gurley has boldly advocated on TV, Twitter and his own blog for the approach, arguing that the IPO process is permanently broken and that it amounts to a handover of cheap stock from companies to Wall Street. He reiterated that sentiment in an interview Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "As I've mentioned many times before, the legacy IPO process has devolved into this process where huge one-day gains are transferred from the investment banks to their trading clients," Gurley said. "There's a modern way to do it. You can actually use supply and demand to determine price and allocation, and that's what the direct listing does."

The early pivot

Amplitude was initially called Sonalight. In 2012, the founders showed off their product as part of Y Combinator's demo day. They were pitching a Siri-like app for Android phones that would let users send text messages by voice. The Sonalight team also built software to observe how people were engaging with their app. Other start-ups expressed interest in that technology, according to TechCrunch. It's a narrative that will sound familiar to anyone who followed the early days of Slack, which was created as an internal-messaging tool for a start-up that was originally focused on developing online games. Sonalight gave birth to Amplitude. The founders went through Y Combinator a second time in 2014 and won a check from Vishria at Benchmark. Vishria describes Amplitude as "Moneyball" for product development, referencing Michael Lewis' 2003 book on Oakland A's General Manager Billy Beane and his use of unconventional statistics to assemble the best baseball team possible on a budget. Amplitude CEO Spenser Skates and co-founders Curtis Liu and Jeffrey Wang focused on refining an app or website by measuring activity at each step so product teams could make adjustments that might yield more desirable results. Over time, Amplitude became a tool for various parts of a company's operations, such as marketing and support. Disney and Walmart signed on as customers, even as Amplitude had to compete with analytics software from heavyweights Adobe and Google. Like software businesses across Silicon Valley, Amplitude hit a frightening snag in the early days of the pandemic last year as companies quickly cut their spending. Costs mounted, and revenue growth didn't keep up, according to Amplitude's prospectus.

Benchmark's advice was to prepare for a variety of scenarios. "The one thing we didn't plan for in that initial phase was, 'Oh my God, this is totally going to amp up the importance of digital,'" Vishria said. "Everything is going to actually accelerate." Revenue in 2020 ended up climbing 50% from the prior year to $102.5 million, and the company's net loss narrowed. Growth has accelerated this year, with revenue in the second quarter jumping 66% to $39.3 million.

'Not just making something up'