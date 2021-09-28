CDC raises Covid travel advisory level for Singapore and Hong Kong

People are silhouetted against Singapore Airlines Airbus planes at Changi International Airport in Singapore on October 24, 2020.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday raised its travel advisories for Singapore and Hong Kong by one level each.

Singapore was raised from Level 2 to Level 3, indicating a "high" level of Covid-19 in the country. The CDC said unvaccinated travelers should avoid nonessential travel to the Southeast Asian country.

"Because of the current situation in Singapore, all travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants," the agency said.

Singapore's Covid infections have surged to new highs in the past week. Tighter restrictions kicked in on Monday in a bid to slow virus transmission.

The U.S. State Department also revised its advisory for Singapore to Level 3, recommending citizens "reconsider travel." The city-state was previously classified as Level 2, which suggests travelers should "exercise increased caution," due to Covid-19.