Higher rates and Washington dysfunction are combining to push the market lower

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), September 21, 2021.

This is a very tricky moment for the markets. The market is in the middle of another rise in interest rates, which is causing traders and investors to move a lot of stocks around.

Political dysfunction from Washington is not helping, particularly when there are potential tax changes in the air.

"[Treasury Secretary Janet] Yellen said she is in favor of eliminating the stepped-up cost basis," Alec Young, chief investment officer at Tactical Alpha, told me. "There is a lot of gains locked into those tech stocks, particularly from wealthy individuals. Throw in the inability to raise the debt ceiling, and you have a lot of uncertainty coming out of Washington."

Throw in higher rates, and money is moving out of technology (growth) and into value (energy, banks).

Big Tech

(since 9/16 close)

Microsoft: down 6.7%

Apple: down 4.2%

NVIDIA: down 6.9%

Micron: down 1.9%

Energy stocks are rallying as oil spikes over $75 (highest since 2014) on higher global demand and tighter supplies:

Energy stocks

(since 9/20 close)

Cabot Oil & Gas up 38%

EOG up 21%

APA Corp. up 19%

Devon up 18%

ExxonMobil up 9%