'We lost the election. Period': Pressure mounts on Merkel's party after worst ever result

Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party chairman and candidate for the federal elections, Armin Laschet, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on September 26, 2021 in Berlin, Germany.

LONDON - The reckoning has already begun for outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative alliance, a day after election results pointed to its worst ever showing since its formation at the end of World War II.

Pressure is mounting within the Christian Democratic Union-Christian Social Union bloc after preliminary results published Monday showed that the center-right alliance achieved 24.1% of the vote, compared to 25.7% for the center-left Social Democratic Party.

The results make a coalition government necessary and it's looking increasingly likely that the CDU-CSU may be heading into opposition although its candidate for chancellor, Armin Laschet, has still insisted that the bloc has a mandate to govern.

Having essentially ruled out forming another so-called "grand coalition" together, both the SPD and CDU-CSU are now preparing to court two smaller parties — the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats — with the aim of enticing them into a governing alliance.

For their part, the Greens and FDP who are now effectively in the position of kingmakers, look set to discuss their respective positions together this week before engaging with the larger parties.

Despite acknowledging that his party had fallen short of expectations, Laschet said Monday that he was optimistic about forming a coalition.

"There is no question that this result cannot, must not and will not satisfy the Union. We managed to catch up in the final spurt and prevented red-red-green, but at the same time there are painful losses. It was not enough for first place," he told party members.

Despite Laschet's optimism, the soul-searching has already begun in Merkel's CDU party with a clamor growing for Laschet to resign, German media widely reported Tuesday morning.

Criticism of Laschet had grown overnight, the Bild newspaper reported Tuesday, with leading CDU officials saying that the party should accept the will of the voters and concede victory to the SPD. There are rumblings in the German media that pressure could be exerted on Laschet to stand down.

The newspaper quoted Lower Saxony's CDU boss Bernd Althusmann as commenting that "we should now humbly and respectfully accept the will of the voters, with decency and attitude. Change was wanted."

Meanwhile, Hesse's Prime Minister Volker Bouffier noted that the CDU-CSU has "no claim to government responsibility" while Tilman Kuban, the head of Junge Union (the young wing of the CDU-CSU) was quoted as saying "we lost the election. Period. The clear mandate lies with the SPD, Greens and FDP."

Adding insult to injury, the Bild newspaper reported a survey by polling institute Forsa on Tuesday suggesting that the CDU-CSU union could have achieved 30% of the vote if Markus Söder (the head of the CSU) had been the bloc's candidate for chancellor instead of Laschet.

The electorate seems to agree that Laschet should not claim a mandate to govern, with most Germans opposing the prospect of another conservative-led government.

According to an opinion poll by the Civey institute for the Augsburger Allgemeine daily, 71% of over 5,000 respondents oppose Laschet trying to become chancellor after the party's poor performance. The poll, conducted Sunday and Monday, found that only 22% of Germans supported Laschet's claim to have a mandate to form a government.