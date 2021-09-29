Climate change will be an alpha generator for the next four decades, says CalSTRS CIO

ESG investing, or when a company's environmental, social and governance factors are evaluated, is booming, and a panel of sustainability-focused investors said the trend is only going to accelerate from here.

Climate change "is a mega-trend that if you take advantage of it, and get ahead of it, it's going to be an alpha generator for the next 30 or 40 years," CalSTRS Chief Investment Officer Christopher Ailman said Wednesday at CNBC's "Delivering Alpha." "If you don't pay attention to it, it's going to be a negative alpha and you're going to be stuck with a low-beta return."

Wendy Cromwell, vice chair at Wellington which had $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of the end of the second quarter, echoed these comments, saying of climate change that "investors need to study it, and companies need to be prepared for it."

ESG investing is booming, with global assets in sustainable funds hitting $2.24 trillion at the end of June, according to data from Morningstar. Assets first topped the $1 trillion mark in the second quarter of 2020.

But the ESG boom has given rise to its fair share of critics. By nature ESG is subjective, and without standardization across companies and industries it's hard to evaluate if an ESG-branded product is actually delivering on its stated goals.

"There's no question there are some asset managers who are just using those words because it's a marketing tool," said Ailman, although he doesn't believe ESG has reached bubble status.

Regulators in Washington are currently looking into ESG investing with a number of proposals on the table. Cromwell said first and foremost it's all about data. In terms of the "E" element, she said disclosures around scope one, two and three emissions should be required for all U.S.-listed companies. She added that it's important for scientists and investors, who often speak different languages, to work together to assess the long-term physical risks for companies from climate change, such as from wild fire and flooding exposure.