Exxon Mobil has been lobbying against parts of Democrats' big social and climate spending bill

A view of the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, May 15, 2021. Kathleen Flynn | Reuters

Exxon Mobil has been lobbying against pieces of a sprawling Democratic budget bill aimed at boosting working-class families and fighting climate change. The fossil fuel giant has spent $275,000 over the past week on Facebook ads that include spots targeting tax hikes Democrats have included in the bill, which has a $3.5 trillion price tag at the moment. An Exxon lobbyist earlier this year also focused on legislation regarding corporate and international taxes. The final shape of the bill has yet to be determined, although it is expected to include measures to boost child and elder care, and policies aimed at cutting carbon emissions. Democratic leaders hope to pass the legislation within weeks. The ads don't mention President Joe Biden or the Democrats. At least six of the ads ran from Friday through Monday, although they are now inactive. One of those advertisements says, "Tell Congress no tax hikes." After a user clicks the ad, it reads, "Contact your elected officials today and let them know you oppose the proposed tax increases on American businesses." The recent $275,000-plus ad buy is part of $2 million Exxon has spent on Facebook ads over the past 90 days. The spots pushing opposing raising taxes on businesses also ran before the prior-week period. "Our lobbying efforts are related to a tax burden that could disadvantage U.S. businesses, and we have made that position known publicly," Exxon spokesperson Casey Norton told CNBC following the publication of this article. "ExxonMobil stands by our position that increased taxes on American businesses make the U.S. less competitive." Democrats have proposed raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 26.5% as a way to help pay for the bill. They have also called for increased fees on the fossil fuel industry, while they are divided over whether to include a carbon tax. The public is largely supportive of tax increases on corporations and the wealthy. A recent Morning Consult poll shows that 68% of those surveyed back raising taxes on the wealthy, and 62% have the same opinion of a possible uptick in corporate taxes.

Several special interest groups have launched lobbying efforts against the tax proposals and other elements of the bill, with much of the focus on centrists such as Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. Democrats need all 50 members of their caucus in the Senate to pass the measure using a tactic called budget reconciliation, which means they won't need to sway any Republicans to reach the usual 60-vote threshold to allow bills to proceed.

A logo of the Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 24, 2018. Sergio Moraes | Reuters