Orlando Bravo owns bitcoin and is very bullish: 'Institutions are just beginning to go there'

Orlando Bravo, co-founder and managing partner of private equity firm Thoma Bravo, says he's an investor in bitcoin and believes the cryptocurrency will surge in value over the years with more institutional adoption.

"How could you not love crypto?" Bravo said Wednesday at CNBC's Delivering Alpha conference. "Crypto is just a great system. It's frictionless. It's decentralized. And young people want their own financial system. So it is here to stay."

"The underlying technology of blockchain, regardless of what protocol or what system you are building upon, can be very powerful and sometimes provides better use cases than data-based software," Bravo said.

His private equity firm recently participated in a Series B fundraise for cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading, which is valued at $18 billion. Bravo revealed that he also personally invested in bitcoin.

"For me, it's pretty simple. More people are going to use in the future than today, and it's going to be more established. Institutions are just beginning to go there, and once that happens, I think it will increase significantly over the years. I'm very bullish," Bravo said.