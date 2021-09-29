Southeast Asia offers opportunities to scale up renewable energy, CEO says

SINGAPORE — Southeast Asia is going through an energy transition and there's opportunity to scale up renewables in the region, according to the chief executive officer of a Philippines-based energy firm.

"We're very bullish on renewables, obviously, in Southeast Asia," said John Eric Francia of AC Energy, adding that the company has seen great momentum since it shifted its focus to cleaner energy sources in 2016.

AC Energy has 2,100 megawatts of renewable capacity and aims to increase that to 5,000 megawatts by 2025, he said. The company, which has operations in the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, India and Australia, says around 80% of its capacity comes from renewable sources.

While he acknowledged that the transition will be gradual, he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" that recent events have pointed to the opportunity in renewables.

"With everything — the volatility that's happening in the global markets with fossil fuel and so forth, and the surprise resurgence of demand in various markets amidst the pandemic, I think we've got a great opportunity to really scale up renewables," he said on Tuesday.