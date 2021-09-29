Warby Parker stock started trading publicly today. Investors should approach new listings with caution

Warby Parker's stock debut may be a bit different from the norm, yet the expert advice still applies: Invest with caution.

The popular eyewear maker began trading publicly on Wednesday through what's called a direct listing. That is, a large portion of the company's existing private shares are now available for trading as opposed to new shares being created through a traditional initial public offering, or IPO.

Regardless of how a company's stock hits the market or how it performs right out of the gate, it's important for investors to remember that not all new listings end up being winners down the road.

More from Personal Finance:

What the debt limit standoff means for you

Here's how to have a happy retirement

These year-end tax moves may help you save

"There's very little predictability about long-term returns based on the first day," said IPO expert Jay Ritter, a finance professor at the University of Florida.

The IPO market — which broadly includes direct listings — has been on a tear in 2021. Most new listings have come via a traditional IPO, which involves investment bankers underwriting the deal and lining up investors before the new shares trade publicly — a process that typically excludes average investors, who must wait until the stock is available through an exchange.

So far this year, there have been 309 new listings, eclipsing the 221 new listings in 2020, according to Renaissance Capital. This year marks the busiest one for IPOs since 2014, when there were 275.