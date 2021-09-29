Navient will no longer service federal student loans. What that means for borrowers

Navient has announced that it will no longer service federal student loans, leaving around 6 million borrowers waiting to be matched with a new lender.

The company was one of the largest servicers for the U.S. Department of Education and its massive $1.7 trillion outstanding student loan portfolio. Some 44 million Americans are in debt from their education.

Two other lenders have ended their relationship with the government this year: The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, also known as FedLoan, and Granite State.

With those three companies exiting, around 16 million federal student loan borrowers will be assigned a new servicer, according to higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

"Problems can occur with any transition, so there are a few things borrowers should do now if their servicer will be changing," Kantrowitz said.

As soon as possible, log into your current loan servicer's website and save or print a copy of your loan information, Kantrowitz said. Having this record can make sure that your loan information is accurate after it's transferred to a new servicer.

"Get a list of all your loans, including your payment history, current loan balances, interest rates and monthly loan payment amount," he said.