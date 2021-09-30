'Covid will become manageable': BioNTech co-founder says the virus will be with us for years

LONDON — The co-founder and chief medical officer of BioNTech, the German firm which developed a Covid-19 vaccine alongside Pfizer, told CNBC that the world "should not live in fear" of the virus.

"Covid will become manageable. It already has started to become manageable" Dr. Ozlem Tureci said in the latest episode of "The CNBC Conversation."

However, she added that we will "need to go back to a new normality, because this virus will accompany us for, still, some years."

Asked about concerns over new coronavirus variants, she said BioNTech "continuously assess those upcoming variants, and there will be more."

"For all these variants which are currently circulating, it seems that boosters alone, bringing the waning immune responses back to high levels, are suitable and do protect," she said.

"However, we have to continue to screen because there might be variants upcoming for which this is not the case. And for this we have a second pillar, namely that we prepare ourselves to be quick and fast in the case that we need to adapt to a variant ... And we are doing those dry runs, not alone, together with regulators, so that they are also prepared for the potential need to switch," Tureci told CNBC.

Tureci co-founded German-based BioNTech in 2008 with her husband, Chief Executive Ugur Sahin. She said that more data was needed to guide the path out of the pandemic, but she could imagine future boosters could be given "every 12 or every 18 months."