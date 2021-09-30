Southeast Asia needs $2 trillion of investments to reduce emissions, new report finds

Southeast Asia needs $2 trillion worth of investments over the next decade to build sustainable infrastructure that can help cut down the region's greenhouse gas emissions, a new report from Bain & Company, Microsoft and Singapore's Temasek Holdings showed.

That includes investments into areas like renewable energy, electric vehicles and waste management, said the report titled "Southeast Asia's Green Economy: Opportunities on the Road to Net Zero."

Last year, investors put only about $9 billion into green businesses and assets, according to the report. To achieve the $2 trillion investment figure, the region's public, private and philanthropic sectors have to work together to unlock Southeast Asia's full potential, the report said.

Climate change is a serious concern for Southeast Asia as it experiences a disproportionate number of climate disasters and extreme weather events.

Though fighting Covid-19 currently remains a high priority for most governments, a lot of attention in Southeast Asia last year was devoted to climate actions and thinking about what entails a green economy, according to Dale Hardcastle, co-director of Bain's global sustainability innovation center.