European stocks set for higher open, brushing off market jitters elsewhere

European stocks are expected to open higher on Thursday, unperturbed by declines in Asia-Pacific overnight and U.S. markets on Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 14 points higher at 7,116, Germany's DAX 41 points higher at 15,400, France's CAC 40 up 16 points at 6,579 and Italy's FTSE MIB 113 points higher at 25,511, according to data from IG.

The solid open expected for European markets comes amid declines elsewhere; overnight in Asia-Pacific, shares traded mixed as investors reacted to the release of Chinese factory activity data for September.

China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for September came in at 49.6, below expectations for a reading of 50.1 by analysts in a Reuters poll. PMI reading below 50 represent contraction while those above that level signify expansion.