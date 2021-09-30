Lawmakers give Facebook a clear message: Don't build Instagram for kids

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-CT, asks questions during a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC, April 27, 2021.

WASHINGTON — Facebook's testimony to members of the U.S. Senate on Thursday led to one overwhelming conclusion from the lawmakers in attendance: Instagram has no business creating an app for kids.

Using Facebook's own internal research from documents leaked to the Wall Street Journal and some eventually released by the company, senators sharpened their preexisting criticism of the company and expressed their concern about its effect on young people.

In its series, the Journal detailed Facebook's plan to build an Instagram service for kids under the age of 13. One of the stories described an internal company slide deck from 2019, stating that Instagram worsened body issues for one in three teenage girls.

While Facebook has billed the Instagram plan as an alternative and safer app for kids than its flagship product, lawmakers repeatedly expressed their deep skepticism to Antigone Davis, Facebook's global head of safety, during her testimony on Thursday.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who chairs the Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection, told reporters prior to the hearing that even though Facebook said it will pause its plans, "they should commit to a permanent end."

"If we're dealing with Facebook's real world, where the safeguards are more illusory than real, there should be no Instagram for kids, period," said Blumenthal, whose committee held the hearing. "If they were really committed to kids' safety, if there were real-world evidence of it, I might think differently about it. But Instagram for kids is plainly just more of the same."

Facebook released an annotated version of part of the Instagram slide deck the night before the hearing. The company wrote that its earlier phrasing of the research figure "may be sensationalizing the negative impact on the graph," and even "ignores potentially positive interpretations — for example, more than half of respondents self-report that Instagram makes their feelings of loneliness better."

Davis tried to contextualize and reframe the research in the Journal's reporting, but senators reminded her the data was from Facebook's own studies. They also presented her with quotes from other internal documents they said were provided by the whistleblower.

Davis said the research was "not a bombshell." Lawmakers vehemently disagreed.

"For the parents that are losing their children, it is a bombshell in their lives," said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. He referenced a stat from the internal research reported by the Journal showing that of teens who reported suicidal thoughts, 6% of American users surveyed traced those feelings to Instagram.

"This research is a bombshell," said Blumenthal, during the hearing. "It is powerful, gripping, riveting evidence that Facebook knows the harmful effects of its site on children and that it has concealed those facts and findings."