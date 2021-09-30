Lobbyists shielded carried interest from Biden's tax hikes, top White House economist says

WASHINGTON — Fierce lobbying by the private equity industry is the reason the carried interest tax rate is not included in President Joe Biden's planned tax hikes, top White House economist Jared Bernstein told CNBC on Thursday.

Biden and congressional Democrats are hoping to pass a sprawling budget, much of which is paid for with revenue from a laundry list of tax changes, including higher rates for the wealthiest Americans and corporations.

But closing the so-called "carried interest loophole" by taxing private equity profits at personal income rates, instead of at lower capital gains rates, is not on that list.

"Squawk Box" anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin pressed Bernstein on how this simple change, long championed by Democrats in Congress, managed to avoid being on the list.

"This is such a glaring privileged position for a certain group of people over just about everybody else," said Sorkin. "For those that look at the tax policy as a part of a democracy, where people have to believe in it, they say, 'This makes no sense.'"