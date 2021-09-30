United's unvaccinated staff drops from 593 to 320 after company said they would be fired

United Airlines pilot Steve Lindland receives a COVID-19 vaccine from RN Sandra Manella at United's onsite clinic at O'Hare International Airport on March 09, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.

United Airlines said the number of staff facing firing because they weren't vaccinated against Covid-19 dropped from 593 Monday to 320 people on Thursday.

United over the summer said staff must be vaccinated against Covid-19 to work there and the deadline to present proof of inoculation was late Monday.

"Our vaccine policy continues to prove requirements work — in less than 48 hours, the number of unvaccinated employees who began the process of being separated from the company has been cut almost in half, dropping from 593 to 320," United said in a statement.

