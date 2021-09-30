U.S. Treasury yields ease back slightly following bond sell-off

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note gave up less than a basis point, falling to 1.531% at 3:45 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell by less than a basis point to 2.078%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit 1.56% on Wednesday, with investors concerned about a longer lasting rise in prices and the prospect of tighter monetary policy.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday in a panel discussion hosted by the European Central Bank that he foresaw rising prices running into 2022.

"It's also frustrating to see the bottlenecks and supply chain problems not getting better — in fact at the margins apparently getting a little bit worse," he said. "We see that continuing into next year probably, and holding up inflation longer than we had thought."

Powell is due to speak in front of the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services at 10 a.m. ET.