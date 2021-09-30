The U.S. and EU discuss ways to solve the global chip shortage: Here's what you need to know

Katherine Tai, U.S. trade representative, from left, Gina Raimondo, U.S. commerce secretary, Antony Blinken, U.S. secretary of state, Valdis Dombrovskis, trade commissioner for the European Union (EU), and Margrethe Vestager, competition commissioner of the European Commission.

LONDON — The United States and the European Union have agreed to a "rebalancing" of global supply chains when it comes to semiconductors, in what could be the first of many trade and tech focused meetings.

The U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council, referred to as TTC, emerged in the wake of Joe Biden's presidential victory as the European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, looked to overcome transatlantic disputes in these areas. The Trump administration had slapped tariffs on the EU and the bloc had been keen to find a solution with the new president.

Pittsburgh hosted the group's first gathering on Wednesday. Preparations for the meeting were held up following Australia's decision to cancel a submarine deal with France, instead opting for a U.S. agreement which angered the French.

French irritation reportedly watered down the statement issued by both sides at the end of the meeting on Wednesday evening.

Cecilia Bonefeld-Dahl, director-general of DigitalEurope which represents tech companies and trade associations, told CNBC that she hopes the U.S. and the EU will keep geopolitical and industrial issues apart.

"It's also in the interest of the U.S. to have a strong digital Europe," she said over the phone.