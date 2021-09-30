Watch Powell and Yellen testify live on Covid response before House committee

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testify Thursday before the House Committee on Financial Services on their respective agencies' response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In appearances Tuesday before the Senate banking panel, the two emphasized the importance of the programs put in place during the crisis and expressed optimism about the economic outlook.

