Asia-Pacific stocks slip; mainland China and Hong Kong markets closed

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific slipped in Friday morning trade following an overnight drop on Wall Street.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.69% in early trade while the Topix index shed 1.05%.

Sentiment at Japan's large manufacturers improved in the three months to September, according to the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan business sentiment survey released Friday. Tthe headline index for large manufacturers' sentiment came in at plus 18 — an improvement over the previous quarter's reading of of plus 14.

Elsewhere, South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.39%. Australian stocks also declined, with the S&P/ASX 200 shedding 0.54%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.11% lower.

Markets in Hong Kong are closed for a holiday on Friday, while those in mainland China are closed for the Golden Week holiday from Friday till October 7.