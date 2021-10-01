Europe needs to start thinking more like the U.S. on security, former German vice chancellor says

European Council President Charles Michel, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen and US President Joe Biden meet within EU -USA Summit in Brussels, Belgium on June 15, 2021.

LONDON — The European Union needs to bolster its defense and security policies as the United States steps back from the region, according to the former vice chancellor of Germany.

The EU has been on a soul-searching exercise since the withdrawal of U.S. and allied troops from Afghanistan in August. Shortly thereafter, Australia cancelled a submarine deal with France in September and announced a partnership with the United States instead. French and EU officials described this agreement as a "stab in the back."

Tensions between Europe and the U.S. have prompted calls within the EU for a stronger defense policy, one that is less reliant on the United States.

"Europe has to learn to think strategically," Sigmar Gabriel, a former German vice chancellor and foreign affairs minister, told CNBC on Thursday. "We didn't need to do that in the past as this job had been done by the Brits, a bit by the French but especially by the Americans. That is what we now need to learn to do by ourselves."

The EU is a group of 27 nations, where powers are distributed at the national and the wider EU level. When it comes to security and defense — just like for health and fiscal policy — decisions are still taken by national governments.