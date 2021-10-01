Google and DeepMind face lawsuit over deal with Britain’s National Health Service

LONDON — Alphabet's Google and sister firm DeepMind are facing legal action for the way in which they obtained and processed over a million patient health records without consent in the U.K.

British law firm Mishcon de Reya told CNBC Friday it had filed a claim with the High Court on behalf of Andrew Prismall and roughly 1.6 million other individuals whose medical records were obtained by DeepMind as part of an effort to develop a patient monitoring app called Streams.

"As a patient having any sort of medical treatment, the last thing you would expect is your private medical records to be in the hands of one of the world's biggest technology companies," said Prismall, who was a patient at the hospital where the Streams app was developed, in a statement.

"I hope that this case will help achieve a fair outcome and closure for all of the patients whose confidential records were obtained in this instance without their knowledge or consent," he added.

DeepMind declined to comment when contacted by CNBC, while Google did not immediately respond.