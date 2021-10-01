Ron Insana: Don't blame the Fed for the 'panflation' plaguing the economy because of the pandemic

It's becoming increasingly clear that the current economic environment in which we find ourselves defies conventional description.

It is most assuredly not a normal business cycle recovery nor are the inflationary pressures pushing up consumer and producer prices the product of a demand-driven overheating economy that leads to production bottlenecks, and subsequent wage and price hikes typical of late-cycle behavior.

We have solid growth and "panflation," price hikes that are induced by a global pandemic that has disrupted supply chains around the world, greatly distorted global labor markets amid uneven demand for specific goods and services.

It also seems that traditional tonics to cool the economy and bring down rising prices may not be the answer to this vexing problem.

In short, health care policy remains economic policy and until the pandemic and all its attendant variants are fully under control, or eliminated altogether, supply disruptions, labor shortages and rising prices may, as Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell suggested, turn out to be more than transitory.

Many economists and many less-informed elected officials are blaming these distortions on the monetary and fiscal policy levers used to ease the economic blows dealt by the coronavirus and now its delta variant.

But those criticisms don't jibe with real world experience.