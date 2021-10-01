Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for Covid, days before new term begins

Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh poses during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, April 23, 2021.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for the coronavirus, the court said Friday, just three days before its next term is set to begin.

Kavanaugh, 56, is showing no symptoms of the virus, the court said. He has been fully vaccinated against Covid since January.

The court said that as a precaution, Kavanaugh and his wife not attend a Friday morning event for Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the newest member of the court, to take the oath of office in a so-called investiture ceremony.

On Wednesday, Kavanaugh participated in a three-mile charity road race in Washington.