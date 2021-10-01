Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh tests positive for Covid, days before new term begins

- Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for the coronavirus, the court said Friday, just three days before its next term is set to begin.
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for the coronavirus, the court said Friday, just three days before its next term is set to begin.
Kavanaugh, 56, is showing no symptoms of the virus, the court said. He has been fully vaccinated against Covid since January.
The court said that as a precaution, Kavanaugh and his wife not attend a Friday morning event for Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the newest member of the court, to take the oath of office in a so-called investiture ceremony.
On Wednesday, Kavanaugh participated in a three-mile charity road race in Washington.
Read the court's full statement below:
On Thursday, per the Court's regular testing protocols, Justice Kavanaugh had a routine Covid test ahead of Justice Barrett's investiture on Friday. On Thursday evening, Justice Kavanaugh was informed that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January. Per current Court testing protocols, all of the Justices were tested Monday morning prior to conference, and all tested negative, including Justice Kavanaugh. Justice Kavanaugh's wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday. As a precaution, Justice and Mrs. Kavanaugh will not attend Justice Barrett's investiture this morning.
