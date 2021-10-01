Why it’s not possible for the Covid vaccines to contain a magnetic tracking chip that connects to 5G

In this article JNJ

PFE

MRNA

MSFT

Among the conspiracy theories circulating about the coronavirus pandemic, one claim is that Covid-19 vaccines contain microchips that the government or global elites like Bill Gates would use to track citizens. Despite viral videos claiming a chip in the vaccines makes people's arms magnetic, the conspiracy is false. "That's just not possible as far as the size that would be required for that microchip," said Dr. Matt Laurens, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Maryland School of Medicine who also serves as a co-investigator on the phase three trials of the Moderna and Novavax Covid vaccines. "Second, that microchip would have to have an associated power source, and then in addition, that power source would have to transmit a signal through at least an inch of muscle and fat and skin to a remote device, which again, just doesn't make sense." Still, videos about the theory have racked up millions of views on TikTok. When 1,500 American adults were asked in July whether "the U.S. government is using the Covid-19 vaccine to microchip the population," 5% said it was "definitely true," while another 15% said it was "probably true." Related conspiracies have spread rapidly outside the U.S., too. In the U.K. last year, false claims connecting 5G to Covid led to 133 arson attacks on telecommunications equipment and 300 incidents of staff being physically or verbally abused, according to wireless industry group Mobile UK.

A 5G tower was damaged in a fire in the Birmingham, England in April 2020, during a trend of telecommunications equipment being set on fire because of false claims of a link between 5G and Covid-19. Getty Images

"There's lots of stuff that the government can use to track us through our phones, through our credit cards, through other kinds of things.," said Mark Fenster, author of "Conspiracy Theories: Secrecy and Power in American Culture." "The vaccine is the least of your worries." The Covid vaccines are administered with 25- to 22-gauge needles, which have internal diameters between about 0.26 and 0.41 millimeters. Meanwhile, a chip with 5G functionality is a little smaller than a penny. The smallest radio-frequency identification, or RFID chip, is indeed small enough at 0.125 millimeters. But they only function when attached to a coil antenna that makes the single-chip system about the size of a grain of rice, which would require a syringe about 13 times larger than the one used to inject the vaccines. "The individual subcomponents in very, very small chips are small enough, but they need to be attached to everything else that makes them work, that makes them into a device and not just a random floating RFID tag," said James Heathers, chief scientific officer at Cipher Skin, which makes wearable biometric tracking devices. Swedish start-up Biohax International has developed RFID chip systems that can be injected under the skin. Founder Jowan Osterlund has four under his own skin and has injected about 6,000 devices in people around the world. It requires a needle far larger than that used for vaccines, and it's still too small to include a power source or tracking capabilities. "It's two by 12 millimeters. It's the size of a luxurious grain of rice," Osterlund said.

A Biohax chip system is injected with a syringe more than 10 times larger than those used to administer the Covid vaccines Jowan Osterlund