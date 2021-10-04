Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops 2% amid Evergrande trading halt

- Trading in the Hong Kong-listed shares of China Evergrande Group was halted on Monday as investors continue to monitor the situation surrounding the embattled developer.
- Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced Friday they’ve developed a drug which reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by around 50% in Covid patients.
- Markets in China are closed for most of this week for holidays and are set to reopen on Friday. South Korean markets are also closed on Monday for a holiday.
SINGAPORE — Asian markets were mixed on Monday morning, with the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong tumbling more than 2%.
Trading in shares of China Evergrande was halted, as investor concern surrounding the indebted property developer returned.
Trading in the shares of Evergrande Property Services was also halted. There were no reasons given for the trading halts. At the same time, the shares of another Chinese property developer Hopson were also suspended.
Hopson said in a filing that it has halted its shares pending a "major transaction" under which it has agreed to acquire the shares of another company.
Investors will continue to monitor the situation surrounding the debt worries of Evergrande, which has missed two bond interest payments in the past weeks.
Meanwhile, shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed after Merck announced its new Covid oral antiviral treatment that cuts the risk of hospitalization or death.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 shed 1.27% while the Topix index dipped 0.8%.
Australian stocks jumped, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.9%.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.33% lower.
Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced Friday they've developed a drug which reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by around 50% in Covid patients. If authorized by regulatory bodies, the drug could be the first oral antiviral medicine for Covid.
The companies plan to seek emergency authorization for the antiviral Covid treatment after the medicine showed "compelling results" in clinical trials.
Currencies and oil
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 94.09 after a recent decline from above 94.4.
The Japanese yen traded at 111.04 per dollar, stronger than levels around 112 seen against the greenback last week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7262 following a bounce late last week from around $0.72.
Oil prices were lower in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures down 0.26% to $79.07 per barrel. U.S. crude futures shed 0.34% to $75.62 per barrel.
– CNBC's Chloe Taylor contributed to this report.