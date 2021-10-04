Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops 2% amid Evergrande trading halt

SINGAPORE — Asian markets were mixed on Monday morning, with the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong tumbling more than 2%.

Trading in shares of China Evergrande was halted, as investor concern surrounding the indebted property developer returned.

Trading in the shares of Evergrande Property Services was also halted. There were no reasons given for the trading halts. At the same time, the shares of another Chinese property developer Hopson were also suspended.

Hopson said in a filing that it has halted its shares pending a "major transaction" under which it has agreed to acquire the shares of another company.

Investors will continue to monitor the situation surrounding the debt worries of Evergrande, which has missed two bond interest payments in the past weeks.

Meanwhile, shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed after Merck announced its new Covid oral antiviral treatment that cuts the risk of hospitalization or death.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 shed 1.27% while the Topix index dipped 0.8%.

Australian stocks jumped, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.9%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.33% lower.