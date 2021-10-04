Britain deploys its army to deliver fuel as panic buying and shortages continue

British army personnel at the BP fuel terminal in Hemel Hempstead, U.K., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images

LONDON — British soldiers have begun delivering fuel in the U.K., as panic buying of gasoline continues in some parts of the country. Around 200 military personnel are to be deployed as part of Operation Escalin, a strategy devised by the British government to help ease fuel supply constraints caused by a major shortage of truck drivers. Photographs Monday morning showed soldiers in combat fatigues at a BP refinery in Hemel Hempstead, England. Army tanker drivers have been on standby since last week. The government's Reserve Tanker Fleet — driven by civilians — was deployed Tuesday to deliver gasoline. Panic buying of gasoline in the U.K. in recent weeks has caused long lines outside stations, many of which have been left completely dry. While the situation has begun to improve in most parts of the country, shortages remain acute in London and England's southeast.

The U.K. has an estimated shortage of 100,000 truck drivers, which has disrupted the delivery of fuel, food and goods around the country. Brexit, regulatory changes and the Covid-19 pandemic are among the issues contributing to the issue. As well as utilizing the army, the government has taken steps such as suspending competition laws for the fuel industry and granting thousands of temporary visas to truck drivers, to attempt to ease the sector's logistical challenges.

'Warning sign' for the economy

Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg investment bank, said Britain's fuel crisis was a "warning sign" for the country's economic outlook. In a note on Monday, Pickering said the ongoing panic buying in the U.K. "highlights the [country's] dismal state of affairs as well as the potential for more serious outcomes in the future." He added that although the U.S. and other major European economies also faced structural shortages and a lack of truck drivers, the fact that those shortages had triggered panic buying was a U.K.-specific problem. "The whole episode begs the question of why the U.K., once again, seems to be getting hit harder than other economies," he said. "In my opinion, the panic and hysteria in the U.K. partly reflects a growing lack of confidence by the public in the government's ability to manage the economy and fix problems when they arise."