Indebted Evergrande set to raise more cash from partial sale of its property services unit

Indebted developer Evergrande is set to sell part of its stake in its property services unit, the second asset sale in as many weeks as the liquidity-squeezed property giant scrambles to raise cash.

Trading in shares of Evergrande and Evergrande Property Services was halted Monday morning. In a filing with the Hong Kong exchange, Evergrande said it requested the trading halt ahead of an announcement about a "major transaction."

Evergrande Property Services said that the announcement constitutes "a possible general offer for the shares of the Company."

Chinese developer Hopson also suspended trading of its shares, citing an impending announcement of a "major transaction" to acquire the shares of a Hong Kong-listed company, without specifying. Chinese state media Global Times reported, citing unnamed media reports, that Evergrande will sell about 51% of its property services arm to Hopson for more than $5 billion.