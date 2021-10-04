Goldman picks China chip stocks to buy as tech rivalry with the U.S. grows

Employees work on the production line of silicon wafer at a factory of GalaxyCore Inc. on May 25, 2021, in Jiashan County, Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province of China.

Goldman Sachs analysts picked some Chinese semiconductor stocks set to benefit as companies look to localize their supply chains.

Among mainland China-traded stocks, especially in technology, the analysts said they like semiconductor and software companies because they are still in an early stage of development relative to global peers.