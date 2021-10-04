Goldman picks China chip stocks to buy as tech rivalry with the U.S. grows

Employees work on the production line of silicon wafer at a factory of GalaxyCore Inc. on May 25, 2021, in Jiashan County, Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province of China.
Wang Gang | China News Service | Getty Images
Goldman Sachs analysts picked some Chinese semiconductor stocks set to benefit as companies look to localize their supply chains.
Among mainland China-traded stocks, especially in technology, the analysts said they like semiconductor and software companies because they are still in an early stage of development relative to global peers.