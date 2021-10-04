Sainsbury’s shares rise on market speculation after private equity swoops for rival Morrisons

Customers push shopping carts as they look for goods inside a Sainsbury's supermarket store.

Shares of British grocery chain Sainsbury's rose Monday after U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice narrowly won an auction for domestic rival Morrisons.

CD&R's £7.1 billion ($9.65 billion) bid, valuing Morrisons at 287 pence per share, edged out a rival offer of 286 pence per share from Softbank-backed Fortress Investment Group.

The winning bid was only 2 pence per share more than the original offer tabled in August, which led Morrisons shares to slide 3.7% on Monday.

Morrisons' board is recommending that shareholders accept the CD&R offer, with a vote scheduled for Oct. 19. The deal means a return to the U.K. grocery sector for former Tesco CEO Terry Leahy, who is now a senior advisor to CD&R.

"That price sounds steep but is a reflection of the significant growth opportunities ahead. In particular, the supply and delivery partnerships with Amazon will have caught the attention of potential buyers," said Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at U.K. online investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown.

"As a bit of an underdog in the U.K. grocery market, Morrisons makes sense as a potential target – especially when you consider the majority of its stores are owned, not leased, giving the group an impressive asset collection and healthier balance sheet."