Democrats aim to pass infrastructure, social spending bills by the end of October, Schumer says

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters following the Senate Democrats weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 21, 2021.

Democrats have a new deadline to enact President Joe Biden's economic agenda.

The party will try to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a broader investment in social programs by the end of October, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told his caucus in a letter Monday. The party aims to approve the plans before the Oct. 31 expiration of major transportation funding programs, which the infrastructure legislation would renew.

To pass what they bill as a transformative investment in the social safety net and climate policy, Democrats will have to satisfy progressives who thought an initial $3.5 trillion price tag was too small and at least one centrist who wants to spend no more than $1.5 trillion. Negotiations around the plan, which kicked into high gear last week, would have to yield a breakthrough in the coming days for Congress to write and pass a bill in time.

"Not every member will get everything he or she wanted," Schumer wrote to Senate Democrats. "But at the end of the day, we will pass legislation that will dramatically improve the lives of the American people. I believe we are going to do just that in the month of October."

The Senate leader said he wanted to reach a final deal "within a matter of days, not weeks."

Schumer set out the new timeline after House Democrats delayed a planned Thursday vote on the Senate-passed infrastructure bill. Progressives, seeking assurances Democrats will pass their larger social spending and climate proposal, withheld support for the bipartisan plan.

Biden, Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., all appear to have acknowledged neither bill will pass without the other. They have also stressed that both wings of their party will have to yield ground to find a sweet spot between $1.5 trillion and $3.5 trillion.

"We're in the process of continuing to talk to all the parties. We'll see what we get," Biden said Monday when asked if he would accept a $2 trillion bill.