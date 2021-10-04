U.S. trade representative Tai vows to enforce 'phase one' trade deal with China

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 12, 2021.

Washington must enforce the U.S.-China phase one trade agreement and will raise broader policy concerns with Beijing, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will say Monday, according to her press office.

"Today, I will lay out the starting point of our Administration's strategic vision for realigning our trade policies towards China to defend the interests of America's workers, businesses, farmers and producers, and strengthen our middle class," according to remarks prepared for delivery at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"China made commitments intended to benefit certain American industries, including agriculture that we must enforce," Tai is expected to say.

CNBC reported last week that the top trade advisor would announce that Beijing has not complied with the phase one deal that was reached under former President Donald Trump's administration.

Tai is set to deliver a speech on Monday, outlining the Biden administration's China trade strategy. She is scheduled to speak at the Washington think tank, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, at 10 a.m. ET.

According to the prepared remarks, Tai will say the U.S. has "serious concerns" about China's "state-centered and non-market trade practices" that were not addressed in the phase one deal.

"As we work to enforce the terms of Phase One, we will raise these broader policy concerns with Beijing," she will say.