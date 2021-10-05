Senators demand Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg answer questions after whistleblower's revelations at hearing

Mark Zuckerberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Facebook, arrives to testify during the House Financial Services hearing on An Examination of Facebook and Its Impact on the Financial Services and Housing Sectors on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

As senators absorbed Tuesday's testimony from the Facebook whistleblower, who leaked the company's internal research to reporters, they demanded to hear from the person in charge.

In front of a Senate subcommittee, Frances Haugen, a former product manager at Facebook, said the company repeatedly prioritized profits over user safety. Haugen said she felt compelled to come forward because "almost no one outside of Facebook knows what happens inside Facebook."

There's one person inside the company who knows more than anyone: CEO Mark Zuckerberg. But on Sunday, as "60 Minutes" was set to air Haugen's first press interview as the unmasked whistleblower, Zuckerberg posted a video that showed him sailing with his wife, Priscilla Chan.

"Mark Zuckerberg ought to be looking at himself in the mirror today, and yet, rather than taking responsibility and showing leadership, Mr. Zuckerberg is going sailing," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., chair of the subcommittee that held Tuesday's hearing. "No apologies, no admission, no action, nothing to see here. Mark Zuckerberg, you need to come before this committee you need to explain to Francis Haugen, to us, to the world and to the parents of America what you were doing and why you did it."

Since The Wall Street Journal began running a series of stories last month, based on documents provided by Haugen, Zuckerberg has been noticeably silent on the matter. The stories have exposed numerous troubling issues within Facebook's apps, as well as the company's own research that shows Instagram is harmful to teens' mental health.

The closest Zuckerberg has come to addressing the subject was on Sept. 21, after a New York Times story said Facebook's current public relations strategy is to distance the CEO from scandals and not apologize for them. The Times incorrectly stated in the story that Zuckerberg had recently posted a video of himself riding an electric surfboard.

Zuckerberg took offense, with a sarcastic response.