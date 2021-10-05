European markets advance, brushing off Wall Street losses; Greggs up 10%

European stocks rose on Tuesday with regional investors brushing off losses on Wall Street on Monday.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.6% by mid-afternoon trade, with banks jumping 2.2% to lead gains while construction and material stocks bucked the upward momentum to slip 0.5%.

The positive start for Europe comes despite concerns over losses in Wall Street in the previous trading session that saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fall more than 2%.

Tech heavyweights Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft all fell at least 2% while shares of Facebook slipped 4.9%. The blue-chip Dow shed more than 300 points, while the S&P 500 lost 1.3%.

U.S. stock futures were higher in premarket trading on Tuesday, pointing to a bounceback on Wall Street.

Skittishness in the U.S. market has been prompted by a recent jump in bond yields that has caused investors to flee highly valued tech stocks, as higher rates make their future profits less attractive. The 10-year Treasury yield traded slightly up at 1.48% on Monday after hitting a high of 1.56% last week.

The losses rattled markets in Asia-Pacific overnight, and shares in the region mostly declined. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dropped more than 2%, briefly entering correction territory briefly before paring some of its losses. Markets in mainland China remained closed on Tuesday for the holidays.