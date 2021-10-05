A single ticket hit Powerball's $699.8 million jackpot. Here's the winner's tax bill

Mike Blake | Reuters

There's a Powerball winner in California who's about to be ultra-wealthy — even after giving good ol' Uncle Sam a cut of the windfall. A single ticket sold in the Golden State matched all six numbers drawn Monday night to land the game's $699.8 million jackpot. The top prize had been growing since early June when a ticket sold in Florida won $286 million. The latest jackpot ranks as the seventh-largest prize in U.S. lottery history and the fifth biggest for Powerball.

Of course, the advertised amount is more than what the person will end up with. Winners get to choose between taking their prize as either a lump sum or an annuity paid over 30 years, and either way taxes eat up a good portion of the winnings. For this $699.8 million Powerball prize, the cash option — which most people go with — is $496 million. Before that reaches the winner, a 24% federal tax withholding of about $119 million will get shaved off the top. That would leave a hefty $377 million, although the IRS will likely be owed more at tax time due to the top marginal income tax rate of 37%.