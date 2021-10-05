CNBC Pro

Here are Tuesday's analyst calls of the day: Chipotle, Amazon, Netflix, Bank of America, GM & more

Michael Bloom
Share
A woman is reflected in a puddle as she passes a Bank of America branch in New York's Times Square.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBank of America downgrades Columbia Sportswear, citing factory closures in Vietnam
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProBMO downgrades grocery chain Albertsons, says rising wages may hit profit margins
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley downgrades Lordstown Motors, lowers price target to just $2
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
Read More