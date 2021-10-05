Turbulent market is fueling a never-before-seen trend between energy and S&P 500, Bespoke’s Paul Hickey finds

In this article .VIX

An unprecedented trend appears to be underway between the booming energy sector and the turbulent stock market. Over the past ten trading days, the Bespoke Investment Group's Paul Hickey finds energy has never performed this well while the S&P 500 is trading lower. "The energy sector is up close to 17% and the S&P 500 is down," the independent research firm's co-founder told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday. "This is an unheard of situation that we're in." He highlights the relationship in a special chart with data going back to 1990.

"Part of the reason here is just because energy has become such an insignificant part of the entire S&P 500," said Hickey. "Its weighting is less than 3%. It's about half the weight of Apple." In the short-run, Hickey calls energy "extremely overbought," pointing out the group is two standard deviations above the 50-day moving average. Meanwhile, he notes the S&P 500 is two standard deviations below its 50-day moving average.

