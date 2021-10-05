Volvo to recall 460,769 cars worldwide over air bag rupture fatality

A Volvo badge and parking-assist camera on the grille of an automobile at a Volvo Cars AB dealership in Stockholm, Sweden, on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.

Volvo is recalling 460,769 older model cars worldwide due to faulty airbags that could be deadly in the event of a crash.

The problem occurs when the airbag is activated because of a crash. Fragments of the inflator inside the air bag may, in certain cases, project out and in worst case strike you, potentially resulting in serious injury or death, the company told U.S. safety regulators.

Volvo is aware of one rupture incident that resulted in a fatality due to the problem, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The vehicles impacted are older-model Volvos. They include the 2001-2006 S80 and 2001-2009 S60. The vehicles were produced between May 2000 and March 2009.

More than half of the vehicles – 259,3838 – were sold in the U.S.

Volvo said the problem occurs over time if the airbag inflator propellant tablets are subjected to elevated moisture levels and frequent high inflator temperatures. The tablets can start to decay and form dust particles, which increases the pressure and "burn rate" of the devices. Those factors could cause the inflator to rupture and spray metal fragments at occupants.

