Americans are paying the most for gas in seven years

Gas prices have steadily climbed higher this year, and Americans are now paying the most at the pump in seven years.

The national average price for a gallon of gas stood at $3.22 on Wednesday, according to AAA, which is the highest since at least October 2014. In some places, consumers are paying much more.

In California, the average price is more than a dollar higher at $4.42. In the state's Mono County, prices have topped $5.

Rising gas prices comes on the heels of an oil rebound. West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the U.S. oil benchmark, traded around $77.60 per barrel Wednesday, after topping $79 in the prior session for the first time since November 2014. One year ago, a barrel of WTI fetched about $40.