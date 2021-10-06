Japan stocks set to bounce following Wall Street rebound

- Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks following an overnight bounce on Wall Street from Monday's losses.
SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set to rise at the Wednesday open following an overnight bounce on Wall Street that saw stocks rebounding from Monday's losses.
The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,185 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,170. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,822.12.
Shares in Australia edged higher in morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up about 0.1%.
Mainland Chinese markets remain closed on Wednesday for the holidays.
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 311.75 points to 34,314.67 while the S&P 500 jumped 1.05% to 4,345.72. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.25% to 14,433.83.
Despite Tuesday's gains, all three major averages on Wall Street are still down for the week.
Currencies
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers was at 93.975 following its bounce earlier in the week from below 93.9.
The Japanese yen traded at 111.49 per dollar, weaker than levels below 111.2 seen against the greenback yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7285, still above levels below $0.728 seen yesterday.