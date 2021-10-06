Japan stocks set to bounce following Wall Street rebound

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan looked set to rise at the Wednesday open following an overnight bounce on Wall Street that saw stocks rebounding from Monday's losses.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,185 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,170. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,822.12.

Shares in Australia edged higher in morning trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up about 0.1%.

Mainland Chinese markets remain closed on Wednesday for the holidays.