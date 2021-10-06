CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum 2021: The agenda

CNBC's "Sustainable Future Forum" explores the big issues and new ideas from Europe and Asia that foster not just growing businesses but a sustainable world.
Here's the full schedule for the week:
Monday, October 18, 2021 : Responsibility & Regulation
Panel:
2 p.m. SGT/HK | 7 a.m. BST
Laura Cha, chairman of HKEX, and Aminath Shauna, Maldives' minister of environment, climate change and technology.
Fireside:
6:30 p.m. SGT/HK | 11:30 a.m. BST
Paul Polman, co-founder and chair of Imagine.
Panel:
6:45 p.m. SGT/HK | 11:45 a.m. BST
Orit Gadiesh, chairman of Bain & Company, and Henry Fernandez, CEO of MSCI.
Tuesday, October 19, 2021 : Providing Energy
Panel:
2 p.m. SGT/HK | 7 a.m. BST
Richard Lancaster, CEO of the CLP Holdings, and Malcolm Turnbull, former prime minister of Australia.
Panel:
6:30 p.m. SGT/HK | 11:30 a.m. BST
Marco Alverà, CEO of Snam, and Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy.
Wednesday, October 20, 2021 : Industry Response
Panel:
2 p.m. SGT/HK | 7 a.m. BST
Takeshi Niinami, CEO of Suntory Holdings, and Suneeta Reddy, managing director of Apollo Hospitals.
Fireside:
6:30 p.m. SGT/HK | 11:30 a.m. BST
Michael O'Leary, CEO of RyanAir.
Panel:
6:45 p.m. SGT/HK | 11:45 a.m. BST
Mario Greco, CEO of Zurich Insurance, Dolf van den Brink, CEO of Heineken, and Carolan Lennon, CEO of Eir.
Fireside:
7:15 p.m. SGT/HK | 12:15 p.m. BST
Makoto Uchida, CEO of Nissan.
Fireside:
7:30 p.m. SGT/HK | 12:30 p.m. BST
Livia Firth, founder and creative director of Eco-Age.
Thursday, October 21, 2021 : Money & investing
Panel:
2 p.m. SGT/HK | 7 a.m. BST
Yimei Li, CEO of ChinaAMC, and Boon Chye Loh, CEO of Singapore Exchange.
Panel:
6:30 p.m. SGT/HK | 11:30 a.m. BST
Tim Adams, president and CEO of the Institute of International Finance, and Fiona Frick, CEO of Unigestion.
Friday, October 22, 2021 : Technology & Innovation
Panel:
2 p.m. SGT/HK | 7 a.m. BST
Jean-Pascal Tricoire, CEO of Schneider Electric, Anish Shah, CEO and managing director of Mahindra Group, and Shaoqian Jia, CEO of Hisense Group.
Fireside:
6:30 p.m. SGT/HK | 11:30 a.m. BST
Erik Fyrwald, CEO of Syngenta.
Fireside:
6:45 p.m. SGT/HK | 11:45 a.m. BST
Kim Raath, CEO of Topl.
Fireside:
7:00 p.m. SGT/HK | 12:00 p.m. BST
Nico Rosberg, sustainability entrepreneur and former F1 world champion.