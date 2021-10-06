‘Lives must get back to normal’: UAE leader says Covid-19 is under control in the country

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Roughly a year and half since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, people's lives must return to normal, the United Arab Emirates' de facto leader Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said in a public address Wednesday.

"I announce to you that things are good; the health condition in the UAE is good. I would like to affirm to you all that our lives must get back to normal," the leader, who is also the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE's Armed Forces, said in a video published by state news outlet WAM.

The comments come as the UAE sees a dramatic reduction in daily Covid-19 case counts, hitting an 18-month low of 156 new cases on Wednesday. They also come during the first week of the Dubai Expo, a six-month mega-event meant to showcase innovations from all over the world, raise Dubai's international profile and boost tourism to the Gulf emirate, which saw nearly 9% of its population leave in 2020 due to the pandemic.

"Maybe our habits might change a little. We will adjust and make some changes in our habits such as our work, our children's education or our private lives such as going out, seeing people and being seen by people," the crown prince said.

The outlook differs dramatically from other emerging market financial hubs like Singapore, or countries that chose to pursue "zero covid" strategies like New Zealand and Australia, which are still bound by far stricter regulations on travel, business and movement.