Stock futures are slightly higher after investors' debt ceiling concerns dwindle

U.S. stock futures inched higher Wednesday night after the Dow Jones Industrial Average reclaimed a 459-point loss from earlier in the day as investor concerns about a debt ceiling deal eased.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 42 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.1%.

In regular trading the Dow rose 102.32 points to 34,416.99, reclaiming a 459-point loss from earlier in the session. The S&P advanced 0.4%, after falling as low as 1.27%. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.5%, after dropping as much as 1.2%.

October has been an expectedly volatile month, driven by uncertainty about U.S. fiscal and monetary policy and supply chain constraints, although economic data suggests the economy has already started to climb out of the Delta-driven summer slump, according to Goldman Sachs' Chris Hussey said in a note Wednesday. Markets may also be treading lightly heading into the third quarter earnings season, which begins next week, he added.