Uber can now track your flight so a ride home is ready when you land

Uber is trying to make it less of a hassle to get a ride home from the airport after your plane lands.

The company announced Wednesday that customers can now book a ride up to 30 days in advance. Travelers who choose the more expensive Uber Black or Uber Black SUV options can also put their flight information into the app, which will automatically adjust a reservation if your flight is early or delayed.

Uber said drivers for those reservations will wait up to 60 minutes for you at no additional cost. That means you'll have extra time to get through the airport and pick up your bags.

Some of the new options may help riders avoid long wait times caused by a driver shortage during the coronavirus pandemic. And it may help Uber stand out against Lyft, at least among people who want to have a car ready right when their plane lands.

The airport booking option will appear in the Uber app under the "reserve" tab starting Wednesday. The features are rolling out to riders at more than 20 airports across the U.S., which are listed below.