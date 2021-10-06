Uber can now track your flight so a ride home is ready when you land

- Uber announced Wednesday that customers can now book a ride up to 30 days in advance.
- Travelers who choose the more expensive Uber Black or Uber Black SUV options can also put their flight information into the app, which will automatically adjust a reservation if your flight is early or delayed.
Uber is trying to make it less of a hassle to get a ride home from the airport after your plane lands.
The company announced Wednesday that customers can now book a ride up to 30 days in advance. Travelers who choose the more expensive Uber Black or Uber Black SUV options can also put their flight information into the app, which will automatically adjust a reservation if your flight is early or delayed.
Uber said drivers for those reservations will wait up to 60 minutes for you at no additional cost. That means you'll have extra time to get through the airport and pick up your bags.
Some of the new options may help riders avoid long wait times caused by a driver shortage during the coronavirus pandemic. And it may help Uber stand out against Lyft, at least among people who want to have a car ready right when their plane lands.
The airport booking option will appear in the Uber app under the "reserve" tab starting Wednesday. The features are rolling out to riders at more than 20 airports across the U.S., which are listed below.
Uber Reserve at airports is now available for Uber Black and Uber Black SUV at:
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
- Charleston International Airport
- Charlotte Douglas International Airport
- O'Hare International Airport
- Chicago Midway International Airport
- Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
- Dallas Love Field Airport
- Denver International Airport
- Southwest Florida International Airport
- George Bush Intercontinental Airport
- William P. Hobby Airport
- Miami International Airport
- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
- Palm Beach International Airport
- Nashville International Airport
- Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport
- John F. Kennedy International Airport
- LaGuardia Airport
- Orlando International Airport
- Philadelphia International Airport
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
- Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
- Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
- Dulles International Airport