An entire block of vacant storefronts: Delayed office return plans stymie midtown Manhattan's recovery

Before the pandemic, it would take Rob Byrnes at least 15 minutes to wait in line and grab a quick lunch at a fast-casual restaurant in midtown Manhattan. Now, in the minority of people returning to office buildings in the area, Byrnes says he's in and out with his meal in under two minutes.

But he'd much prefer to be standing in a line full of people again.

"We're nowhere near where we need to be to have a sustained retail and restaurant climate in this area," said Byrnes, president of the East Midtown Partnership, a business improvement district that spans parts of the 48 blocks in midtown. "It is still pretty quiet."

Many of the businesses that pledged to bring employees back to the office after Labor Day put those plans on ice, potentially into 2022, with the spread of the delta variant and a looming flu season. The delay has been particularly harsh on businesses in midtown, which has the largest inventory of office space in New York City.

As of this summer, nearly 30% of the retail storefronts in Midtown East and around Grand Central were vacant, according to a new report from the Real Estate Board of New York, or REBNY. That compares with a retail vacancy rate of 28.4% on Madison Avenue, and 20.9% on the Upper East Side. It's the highest rate of all of the Manhattan boroughs, REBNY said.

Historically, the Midtown East and Grand Central corridors have maintained a retail vacancy rate somewhere between 10% and 15%, according to the real estate trade association.