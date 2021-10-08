Poland’s defiance of EU law raises concern over a possible exit

A protester waves an EU flag in front of the Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw, Poland.

Poland's highest court has ruled that some EU laws conflict with the country's own constitution — a move that has raised concerns about Poland's commitment to the Union.

The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, and the conservative government in Poland have clashed for several years over the rule of law. Brussels has accused Warsaw of undermining the independence of the judicial system and has so far held back on deciding whether to disburse post-pandemic recovery funds worth about 30 billion euros ($34 billion).

In the latest escalation of their dispute, Polish judges ruled, in a case brought by the country's prime minister, that national law has primacy over European rules.

"The Polish Constitutional Court is not the first European court to question the principle of the primacy of EU law over national law. However, it is the first time that comes from an illegally composed Court and in those rebellious terms," Alberto Alemanno, a professor of European law at H.E.C. Paris, told CNBC via email.

"This frontal attack is set to backfire both in the EU, where the national recovery plan will remain unapproved, and in Poland, where Poles will start questioning their government's stance in the EU," he added.

Opinion polls show that Polish voters are overwhelmingly pro-European — a far cry from Britain which voted to leave the EU in 2016.